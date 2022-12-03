Call of Duty League Opening Weekend 2022 kicks off, Mobile World

It’s a big month for Call of Duty esports with the Call of Duty League Opening Weekend and Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals.

The 2023 Call of Duty League Opening Weekend kicks off today at 3 PM Eastern/noon Pacific Time with the first matchup of the Major I Qualifiers pitting Boston Breach against Atlanta FaZe. You can find the full schedule here.

Fans can tune into Opening Weekend on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Fans who link their Twitch and Activision account and tune in to Opening Weekend can get the exclusive Call of Duty League Light Helo Skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty League Roster

The 2023 Call of Duty League talent roster includes:

Ally

Brice

Chance

Lando

Maven

Merk

Miles

Nameless

Puckett

Studyy

Tunn

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be held in person for the very first time on December 15-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event will take place alongside the Call of Duty League Major I Tournament and the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl III.

We are told that sixteen teams from around the world will compete for the World Championship title, as well as their share of the $1.7M USD prize pool. Fans who wish to attend in person may purchase tickets online.

Call of Duty: Mobile Teams

The 16 teams vying for a share of the $1.7 million USD prize pool are:

North America – Tribe Gaming, Luminosity, NYSL Mayhem

For those who can’t be there in person, fans from around the world can still join the excitement, cheer on their favorite teams, and watch all the action live from each of the matches on the Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube channels or in-game via the Call of Duty: Mobile app.

In addition to watching online, fans can earn various in-game rewards by watching the action right from within the Call of Duty: Mobile app. Free and unique items, such as the Kilo 141 – Wildstyle Weapon Blueprint and Iskra – Graffiti Queen Operator Skin, will be available throughout each broadcast.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals Schedule

The livestream and in-person schedule for the Finals are on the dates/times below:

December 15

9:00am – 4:30pm ET – 2022 World Championship Finals Day 1

December 16

12:00pm – 4:00pm ET – C.O.D.E. Bowl

December 17

9:00am – 1:00pm ET – 2022 World Championship Finals Day 2

December 18

9:00am – 1:30pm ET – 2022 World Championship Finals Day 3

1:30pm – 8:00pm ET – 2022 Call of Duty League Major I Finals

Prize Pool

The prize pool total is $1.7 million. The prize breakdown per team is as follows:

1st – $700,000

2nd – $280,000

3rd – $150,000

4th – $110,000

5th – 6th – $80,000

7th – 8th – $60,000

9th – 12th – $30,000

13th – 16th – $15,000