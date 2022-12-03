Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Clip Shows How Strong Aim Assist

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has posted a clip on Reddit as a response to those that don’t believe the game’s aim assist is a big deal. While aim assist is often necessary to create enjoyable gameplay for those using controllers, sometimes the implementation of it is not exactly perfect, or even good. According to this clip, this is indeed the case with Modern Warfare 2, which allows players using a controller to remove aiming from the picture almost entirely.

Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest installment in Activision’s first-person shooter franchise. It was recently released to both consoles and PC. The game has a single-player campaign set in Mexico where Task Force 141 makes a comeback to take on the cartel and terrorists helping them. The multiplayer experience offers various familiar game modes, such as Domination, as well as some new additions.

The Redditor in question showcased Modern Warfare 2‘s aim assist on consoles with a simple knife trick. The player equipped the knife and spun around in one direction, holding the turn constantly. As soon as the player got hit through a gateway, they pressed the attack and the equipped throwing knife flew perfectly to its target, killing the enemy. This feat would be nearly impossible without aim assist, as any gamer would acknowledge. Even on a mouse and keyboard, a quick spin around to shoot an enemy through a narrow gate opening is hard enough, and performing it this fast would be more luck than skill.

According to the clip, there needs to be some balancing done on Modern Warfare 2 to make the aim assist more palatable for players. While it is necessary to make aiming fun for controllers, there still needs to be a challenge. Eliminating enemies by popping their heads is simply more fun when it’s not as easy as it evidently is currently. However, it is possible that this was an anomaly. It’s unclear how many times this stunt was tried before it worked perfectly as seen in the clip.

The balancing act of making aim assist strong enough to make the fast-paced action game fun but not powerful enough to grant even accidental kills to people is probably not an easy task. Not a lot of console, or even PC gamers, are totally against aim assists – even Overwatch 2 enabled aim assist to provide better gameplay. While competitive play might be a different discussion, casual FPS gaming with aim assist on the controllers makes the games more accessible, and ultimately more fun.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

