Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: 7 Ways to Win

Warzone 2.0 is here, with its release alongside Modern Warfare 2. Some players are starting to realize it’s slightly harder to win than first anticipated. With 150 players in every match and new mechanics to master, this version of Warzone is giving both new and old players a real challenge.





If players feel they’re struggling to get a win across any of the game modes, these are some tips that can help players improve their Win/Loss ratio. As there are 150 players at the start of the match, the player’s odds of winning are extremely low (0.67%). This is roughly the percentage of matches the average players will win (on their own). Hopefully, using these pointers, players can begin to step away from this number.

7/7 Avoid Overusing The Passive Playstyle

The passive play style is typically the one new players will adopt when first jumping into Warzone. This play style will help the player get to a higher position in a match, but will make it difficult towards the end when they are not geared up to face well-prepped enemies.

This play style will also not benefit players long term, as they will typically be spending more time avoiding enemies than actually engaging in combat. Unfortunately, for those looking to increase their win percentage, this play style is not recommended. However, if players are trying to get their first win, it can be a good method when first picking up the core mechanics.

6/7 Unlock Loadouts From the Stronghold

For those looking to improve their game and have better odds at winning every game, this is a fantastic strategy. By targeting the Strongholds at the start of the game, players will engage in combat with AI and defuse a bomb to unlock their customized loadout.

This is an easy way to guarantee the player obtains meta weapons at the start of the match. Players may want to loot, to begin with, as they still need ammo and weapons to take on the AQ enemies that spawn here. There is also a good chance some other players will turn up here with the same strategy, but as long as they keep an eye out, players can easily catch them on the back foot.

5/7 Take Advantage Of The Mid-Game Loadout

During the mid-game, 5-6 crates will drop in along the diameter of the zone. This is another great time for players to engage in zoned combat with other players, or even just get easy access to custom loadout. It’s likely players will head to Gulag during the match. This loadout can be a great way to even the odds after they may have lost all their loot.

If this point in the match hasn’t begun, and the player feels like they are still struggling, this can be a real game changer. The game isn’t over until it’s over, so players may as well go all out in an attempt to get better loot.

4/7 Bounty Contract Chain

Contracts, once completed, give the player a good amount of money and usually some sort of advantage along the way. The Bounty contract will highlight an enemy’s area, getting more accurate as the player gets closer. This gives the player a huge advantage over their prey, as they do not know which direction the player may attack from.

By chaining these bounties together players can keep their enemies ahead of them. Players will have to keep an eye out for others in the area, but generally, the player will be on the hunt for the team in that area, so they are much less likely to get surrounded by multiple teams.

3/7 Intel Contract (Circle Anticipation)

Much like the Bounty Contracts, Intel Contracts benefit the player in more ways than one. In the end, the player will get money to use at a buy station and get an early look at where the next circle will land.

If players time these contracts with the close of each circle, they can quickly build up a few circles to get an advantageous position at the end of the game. Players can become extremely efficient at this with some practice, especially in a duo or a squad game.

2/7 Use The Heavy Helicopter

The Heavy Helicopter can be found in limited locations around the map. Unlike the small Helicopter, this one has a lot more health. This can be great for maintaining the player’s position in the middle section of the match. However, one of the team may want to head to a gas station when dropping in to grab some gas. This will help to keep the helicopter in the air for longer.

With a good team, players can maintain this for a while. The helicopter provides an awesome position to rain down fire on the enemies below. Additionally, if players are in a team and one of the players gets downed, it’s very hard for the enemy to get the finish from below.

1/7 UAV Spam

UAVs give the player the exact location of every other player on the map. With multiple UAVs, players can track the location of all players throughout a large duration of the match.

Unfortunately, players are only able to purchase one UAV per buy station until they’re restocked. If players are looting and completing contracts, they will have a decent amount of money to travel to multiple buy stations and purchase many UAVs. These can be crucial at the end of the match when players are all relatively close to each other and tussling for ground.

Warzone 2.0is currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

