Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ Reveal Happening Soon

It appears that the sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Warzone might be getting its full reveal soon, along with the highly anticipated DMZ game mode.

A reveal for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and the new DMZ game mode could be happening as early as this week. Call of Duty: Warzone introduced fans of the franchise to Activision’s take on a battle royale and it proved to be incredibly popular. Now, a lot of gamers are hoping that Warzone 2 can improve on the formula set by its predecessor. Already, fans have had an official sneak peek at Warzone 2 from a trailer released by Activision in September.





However, even with Warzone 2’s release date approaching, fans are still looking for more information on the battle royale. There have been some discoveries made through Easter eggs and leaks, such as a potential look at the new Las Almas map for Warzone 2, which appeared in the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and its multiplayer. However, there is still plenty that Activision has left to show about its latest battle royale, including what the new DMZ game mode looks like.

It appears that fans won’t have to wait too long for a reveal of Warzone 2 and DMZ, as an in-person event is being held for Call of Duty YouTubers. First spotted by Insider Gaming, in a series of tweets, Call of Duty creators ModernWarzone and NatarshaAU have revealed that they’ve been invited to play and record some gameplay from Warzone 2. Footage of the game and the DMZ game mode is set to go out on Wednesday, November 9.

It isn’t clear what this event will reveal to fans, but many are expecting a much closer look at Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Information on DMZ has been leaking since 2021, and it seems to have been in development for quite some time. Characterized as an extraction mode, DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 revolves around the player and their squadmates working towards set goals within a match, keeping the loot they gain along the way. They can participate in both PvE and PvP in DMZ, and it has been likened to the popular game Escape from Tarkov.

If things go to plan and footage is shared on Wednesday, fans will get a significant look at Warzone 2’s gameplay, as well as finally being able to confirm what’s coming in DMZ. Along with this drop of information, Activision has also confirmed some other features coming to the next iteration of the battle royale. Warzone 2 will have anti-cheat measures from launch, and it will also have a phone number requirement for PC players. These features might not be as exciting as gameplay reveals, but they confirm that Activision is looking to prevent cheating as much as possible from day one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

