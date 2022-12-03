Can You Use Apple Pencil On An iPhone? Compatibility, Explained

The Apple Pencil works seamlessly with compatible iPads, but can iPhone users use the stylus to navigate around iOS? The first Apple Pencil came out in 2015 as a companion accessory for the first iPad Pro. Even newer iPads, like the iPad (10th generation), continue to support the seven-year-old Apple Pencil (1st gen), which provides features like tilt and pressure sensitivity, up to 12 hours of battery life and charging via a Lightning port.





The Cupertino-based tech giant released the successor to Apple Pencil (1st generation) in 2018. The new stylus brought significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, including wireless charging, on-pencil controls and a magnetic body that attaches to the side of compatible iPads, so a special case isn’t necessary, and there’s less of a chance of losing it. iPads like the iPad Mini (6th gen), iPad Air (4th gen and newer), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and newer), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and newer) support the Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

The Apple Pencil is a stylus that is specifically designed for certain iPads. While the older Apple Pencil supports a different set of iPads, the second generation works with other models. It’s all quite complicated, so making sure that someone gets the right Apple Pencil for their iPads is important. However, neither supports an iPhone. But why is that? Well, iPads and iPhones use different display technologies. While iPads are designed to support Apple Pencil, iPhones are not engineered that way. It doesn’t matter which iPhone someone has, users cannot pair or use an Apple Pencil with an iPhone.





Here Are A Few Apple Pencil Alternatives That Work With iPhones

While the Apple Pencils are exclusively for iPads, those who wish to use their iPhones with a stylus can turn to third-party accessories. The Mixoo Capacitive Stylus Pen, at $10.99, is a good affordable stylus for the iPhone. It is compatible with all touchscreen devices, including iPhones, iPads, and anything with a capacitive screen. Another popular option is the Adonit Pro 4 Stylus, priced at $27. The stylus comes with an aluminum body and a soft-touch precision tip. These are both basic styluses and might not be the best option for precision drawing. But, there are no extra steps for pairing the stylus with the phone, and neither option requires a battery.

The Samsung Note series popularized the use of a stylus with a large-screen smartphone. Even when the company pulled the plug on the Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brought back the S-Pen. Galaxy users can take notes, draw, navigate around their phones, and click selfies using the stylus. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports a version of Samsung’s S-Pen, so the technology does exist. Nonetheless, Apple is unlikely to release an Apple Pencil that supports the iPhone soon.

