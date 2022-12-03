CBS Closes in on Netflix as America’s Biggest Television Viewing

Prominent broadcaster CBS slots just behind top streaming service Netflix in the bid for the most-viewed television source in the United States this fall.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS’ viewing time has closed in on Netflix after nine weeks of the 2022-23 season. The latest numbers from Nielsen confirmed this, showing that the TV station and streaming service are well ahead of the competition, with Netflix amassing 221.47 billion minutes of viewing time compared to CBS, which racked up 215.64 billion minutes.

Despite Netflix scoring many of their viewing minutes in recent weeks thanks to hit original shows like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the newly released Wednesday, CBS is keeping pace thanks to boasting seven of the top 10 non-sports shows airing on broadcast television. In addition to its NFL and college football coverage, CBS maintains a strong viewership and continues netting good returns. Netflix, meanwhile, has easily the biggest share of original series on its roster compared to its streaming rivals like Disney+ (21.8 billion viewing minutes), Amazon Prime Video (18.44 billion minutes) and HBO Max (4.69 billion minutes).





CBS Is the Biggest Traditional TV Source

CBS boasts a significant advantage in viewership so far in 2022-23 versus the likes of NBC (154.14 billion minutes), ABC (130.41 billion minutes) and Fox (119.35 billion minutes). Nielsen considered live sports, daytime TV shows, late-night shows and news in its broadcast figures, but excluded local and syndicated programming on network affiliates.

CBS’ top 20 primetime shows, spearheaded by the crime drama series FBI, accumulated 65.6 billion viewing minutes in the last nine weeks compared to Netflix’s Top 20 originals, which generated 54.9 billion minutes over the same span. Some new shows CBS can thank for its supremacy in this regard include its highly rated new series, Fire Country, the legal drama series, So Help Me Todd, and East New York.

The latest data from Nielsen follow-up from the 2021-22 season figures that showed CBS and Netflix as the top two most viewed TV outlets. The 2021-22 numbers, released this past May, confirmed a much wider margin between them, with Netflix generating over 1.3 trillion minutes of viewing time throughout the season while CBS netted 752.8 billion minutes.

CBS hopes to gain further ground on Netflix during the 2022-23 TV season with shows like CSI: Vegas, Young Sheldon and Blue Bloods, among countless others.

