Charlie Stayt blasted by BBC fans as host skewers Labour MP

“We will amend the audit reform bill currently before Parliament in this Queen’s speech to make audit committees of big public companies have to report on how quickly larger firms pay their suppliers…”

“Just on that point,” the host interrupted. “Just made clear because you’ve alluded to that you don’t want to review because Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary is announcing your review into how long larger companies take to pay small companies because there’s guidance at the moment that they’re not obliged to follow.”

The Labour MP went on to say: “if you’re a smaller business, you can be very commercially dependent on a bigger one.

“So you might have a contractual position you can enforce, but if you’re going to lose the business or damage that relationship, that could be a tough call to make.

“So transparency is the first thing that would help a great deal.”