Check out the times when friends revealed the secret

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are known to live public lives that are constantly in the limelight because of their fame. But many celebrities like to keep some matters private, like their relationships. But there have been times when these secret relationships have been disclosed to the public by their friends. So, let’s take a look at some of these instances when a friend disclosed the relationships of these Bollywood celebrities.

Varun Dhawan subtly hints at Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan subtly hinted that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are dating. According to reports, the actor said that the guy who Kriti has in her heart is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone. As we know, Prabhas is the actor on shoot with Deepika for her debut South film Project K.

Karan Johar revealed Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s breakup

Karan Johar was the one who broke the news that Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan had broken up. On his show, he asked the actress’s mom, Bhavna Panday as to why she separated from Kartik, and whether she finds their pair good-looking among all her co-stars.

Sara Ali Khan hinted at Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna

Sara Ali Khan dropped hints about Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. She was not the only one; even Anaya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the duo’s apparent relationship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan divulged that Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was the one to reveal that Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. She even said that she wouldn’t mind if she became her sister-in-law.

Karan Johar confirmed rumours about Sara Ali Khan was dating Kartik Aaryan

On his show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar confirmed rumours about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan being in a relationship. The filmmaker was speaking about how his couch has manifested many relationships, including Kartik and Sara’s.

Karan Johar hinted at Vijay Deverakonda being the reason for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar’s breakup

Karan Johar, being the guy with all the juicy deets in the industry, hinted on his show that Vijay Deverakonda was the reason for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar’s breakup. She had confessed about going on a date with the Liger star even though she was already in a relationship with someone else.

Salman Khan called Katrina Kaif as Katrina Khan when he himself told her that she missed the chance of being Mrs Khan

Salman Khan had once declared Katrina Kaif as Katrina Khan and he himself told her that she missed the chance of becoming Mrs Khan. He said that he is even thankful for the same at his sister, Arpita Khan’s wedding in Hyderabad.

