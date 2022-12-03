Christmas 2022: 8 Must-Watch Netflix Animated Movies For This

Must-Watch Netflix Animated Movies: These Netflix originals are some of the best-animated movies in the industry right now. Directed by Academy-winning filmmakers and writers, we have curated a top-tier list of all the movies that are a must-watch.

As the holiday season approaches, there are a lot of plans one makes with their family and loved ones. But there are also the ones with zero plans, and what better to do than dive into a movie marathon? Netflix produced a number of feel-good animated movies that will keep you company.

So without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

8 Must-Watch Netflix Animated Movies

Entergalactic

Jabari, a charming individual, is trying to find success through his work. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbour, Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. Voiced by Kid Cudi, this piece-of-life movie with stellar animation will leave you impressed. It is also written by Kid Cudi and directed by Fletcher Moules.

Watch Entergalactic here.

Back to the Outback

A family comedy starring Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, Aislinn Derbez, and Jacki Weaver is the perfect escape from reality. It is a story about a group of animals who escape an Australian Wildlife Park in search of freedom. These cute animals will you fuzzy and warm this winter.

Watch Back to the Outback here.

Wish Dragon

A wish-granting dragon meets a boy named Din to help him find and reconnect with his long-lost best friend. Written and directed by Chris Appelhans and voiced by Jimmy Wong, John Cho and Constance Wu, the movie has a total runtime of 98 minutes. With breathtaking animation and a simple plot, the movie will stay with you for days.

Watch Wish Dragon here.

The Sea Beast

Young Maisie Brumble, with an unexpected ally, embarks on an epic journey into uncharted waters and makes history. The movie is set in an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes. Directed by Academy Winner filmmaker Chris Williams, the movie is voiced by Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke.

Watch The Sea Beast here.

Also Read: Christmas 2022: 5 Gift Wrapping Ideas to Find in the Holiday Aesthetics

Over the Moon

In this animated musical, a girl fuelled by determination and passion for science builds a rocket ship and blasts off. She goes on a journey to prove the existence of the Moon Goddess on the moon. Directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs, the movie is voiced by Glen Keane, Brycen Hall and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Watch Over The Moon here.

The Mitchells vs The Machines

An animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who finds themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. Directed and written by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe along with Peter Szilagyi, the movie is voiced by Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.

Watch The Mitchells vs The Machines here.

Also Read: The Glory Release Date Announcement Teaser Out; Netflix Teases Another Intriguing Kdrama!

Vivo

Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. Though they don’t speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords, the total runtime of the movie is 95 minutes. The movie is voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo and Zoe Saldana.

Watch Vivo here.

The Soccer Football Movie

Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent. The movie is directed by Mitch Schauer and voiced by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Megan Rapinoe and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

Watch The Soccer Football Movie here.

Which movie is your favourite from the list above? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read: J-hope Calls Jin During MAMA 2022 Speech and It’s the Best Thing You’ll Watch Today!