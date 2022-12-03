Christmas travel chaos as unions launch overlapping strikes





On top of this, those hoping to travel over Christmas have been warned that the situation is set to worsen as road workers announce 12 days of strike action which runs at the same time as rail worker action. According to the PCS Union, workers from the National Highways who keep the roads in England functioning, will be launching a number of strikes from December 16 to January 7.

PCS Union General Secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce. “With the serious cost of living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free.” The roadworkers taking part in walk outs ensure that road users remain safe by planning and providing schemes and vital safety services such as lane closures and rolling roadblocks. The strike action will coincide with the RMT walkout on the railways which could see rail and road routes paralysed in some areas.

Road strikes will take place on December 16 and 17 in the North West, Yorkshire, and North East. Over the days leading up to Christmas Day, December 22, 23, and 24, the South East and London will be impacted. All areas will see road disruptions on January 3 and 4 and the East Midlands and eastern England will be impacted on January 6 and 7. Meanwhile, the rail workers will walkout December 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and January 3,4,6, and 7. READ MORE: Voters cool on Rishi, loss of trust could leave party with 92 seats

He noted that there is a “lot going on in society at the minute” as workers across a number of public sectors walkout over pay disputes. As well as staff from the rail and the road, airport employees and security staff from the Eurostar are also due to strike over the festive period. Eurostar strike action is due to take place on December 16, 18, 22 and 23 while other sectors and departments including the Home Office will also see staff walkouts.