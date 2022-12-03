Clean Air Zones could charge motorists up to £300





New Clean Air Zones have come into place from November 28 in Bristol. And, bad credit car finance provider, Go Car Credit, has now revealed that motorists could get caught out and punished with hefty fines by driving through Clean Air Zones.

A lorry could be charged a total of £300 per day if all four Clean Air Zones (CAZs) are entered between Bradford, Birmingham, Bristol and Bath in a single day. A vehicle is considered non-compliant if they fail to meet the following minimum emission standards: Euro VI (diesel) – Lorries or buses

Euro 6 (diesel) and Euro 4 (petrol) – Vans, minibuses, taxis, private hire vehicles, cars

Euro 3 – motorcycles

Hayley O’Connor at Go Car Credit said, “If you’re thinking about changing your vehicle, now might be a good time to consider ones which meet Euro 6 and Euro 4 standards to avoid costly charges for entering a CAZs. “Nearly every new car sold since September 2015 should meet these standards.” If the CAZ charges aren’t paid, the current standard penalty charge notice (PCN) is £120, and drivers have up to 28 days to pay. Alternatively, they can pay within 14 days of the date of issue of the PCN, but it will still cost £60.