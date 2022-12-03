Cliff Richard distracts fans as he says ‘never thought I’d age to

Barrie penned: “What’s going on with Cliff Richard and his hair?

Scott W praised: “Cliff Richard is very switched on and funny for being mid-80s.”

While Liam Burns asked: “Can someone explain Cliff Richard’s hair please #saturdaykitchen.”

“Wow! Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen looks absolutely STUNNING. I can’t believe how young he looks and his thick head of hair. He looks about 19 but is 82!?!? B****y love our Cliff,” Shirl beamed.

Norrie added: “Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen. Hard to believe he is 82!”

Luke Fox went on to tweet: “It’s mad that Cliff Richard hasn’t gone grey yet.”

Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturday at 10am on BBC One.