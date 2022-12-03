Covid variants of concern in animals pose ‘rising health threat’





The presence of COVID-19 variants of concern in animal reservoirs pose an “unmonitored” and “rising” health threat. This is the claim of a new paper by veterinary scientists Dr AbdulRahman Saied of the Egyptian National Food Safety Authority and Dr Asmaa Metwally of the Aswan University. As the duo note, SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — has been detected in at least 31 different animal species since the start of the pandemic in 2019.

Infected populations include not only free-roaming wild animals, but also pets, farmed animals — including mink, where there has been evidence of mink-to-human transmission — and even caged animals in zoos. Several past studies, they also report, have suggested that Omicron evolved and infected humans as a result of jumping back-and-forth between human and animal hosts — with mice one proposed candidate — although the leading theory argues instead that the variant evolved in a persistently-infected patient, such as an immunocompromised individual. Dr Saied said: “Given SARS-CoV-2 capacity to leap between species, it’s conceivable that more animal-derived variants — such as the SARS-CoV-2 Y453F mink variant — will be exposed to global populations [42] until the pandemic is well-controlled. “Due to selective pressure and continued virus replication in the human population, variants of SARS-CoV-2 will continue to arise as the virus spreads over the world.” New variants have the potential to be more transmissible or more lethal than their predecessors — and even escape existing immunity — although it should be noted that the opposite outcome is also just as likely, experts have said.

Dr Saied added: “Recent findings have highlighted the urgency for rapidly detecting and characterising SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in companion and wild animals. “Active surveillance and genomic investigation on these animals could pave the way for more understanding of the viral circulation and how the variants emerge.” Taking these steps could allow us to anticipate and prepare for the next challenges the virus throws at us, he said. In contrast, he added: “Horrible neglect of this issue could make the COVID-19 pandemic a continuous threat. Reliance on only developing vaccines [while] ignoring this strategy could cost us many lives.” The full findings of the study were published in the journal VirusDisease. READ MORE: China ease out COVID-19 restrictions after protests The full findings of the study were published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The warning comes as a new study from the Rochester Institute of Technology has found that — despite having evolved into several variants, such as delta and omicron — COVID-19 is still highly transmissible between non-human mammals. To infect its victim, the SARS-CoV-2 virus latches onto the so-called ACE2 receptors on its host’s cells using the “spike proteins” that project out from its surface. In their study, the researchers used computer simulations to explore how this process worked across both different COVID-19 variants and hosts — looking at both humans and various species of bat. The results, noted paper author and computational biologist Professor Gregory Babbitt, were surprising. He explained: “We were hoping to see really cool adaptive evolution happening as the virus got more used to humans and less used to bats, but we actually saw that there wasn’t a whole lot of change.” Prof. Babbitt continued: “Because the binding site has not evolved very much, there’s really not much stopping it from transmitting from humans to bats. If you look at the phylogenetic relationships of bats to humans, we’re pretty far apart on the mammalian tree.” This, he added, “suggests that there would be pretty widespread cross-species infectivity, and the literature has shown there’s been a lot of evidence of that”. DON’T MISS:

The simulations that the researchers used made use of a method known as “molecular dynamics” — one which allowed them to essentially watch how the proteins behaved and interacted over time. Because it tracks what every atom in the simulation does, it requires high-performance computing power. However, the team explained, it can allow scientists to conduct experiments that would neither be possible nor wise in a traditional laboratory setting. Prof. Babbitt explained: “It would be dangerous to do experiments where we infected bts with human viral strains, so out computer-based simulations offered a much safer alternative.” The full findings of the study were published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.





