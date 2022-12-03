Daniil Medvedev asked why he can win back-to-back Diriyah Tennis

Daniil Medvedev says he enjoyed his first Diriyah Tennis Cup experience and that’s why he is determined to have another memorable campaign in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, Medvedev won the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup. Back then, Medvedev defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, David Goffin and Fabio Fognini en route to winning the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

Due to the pandemic, the Diriyah Tennis Cup didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021. This December, the Diriyah Tennis Cup is returning for its second edition. Besides Medvedev, there will be several other top players such as Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev.

“Because I played very good there the first time so I want to do it again,” Medvedev answered, when asked why he’s going to win the tournament.

Why Medvedev loved his first Diriyah Tennis Cup experience

After winning the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup, Medvedev went on to make major success – the Russian is now a Grand Slam champion and has been ranked at No 1 in the world.

“It was a great tournament, had great players and I played very good there. I then went on to have the best season of my life at that point. It bought me a lot of confidence for the season ahead and that’s what I’m going to try to do this season,” Medvedev explained.

This year’s Diriyah Tennis Cup edition is set to feature some of the biggest names of the game. That’s why Medvedev is encouraging the Saudi people to come out and enjoy some high-quality tennis in Riyadh. “Like every other sport, on TV it is beautiful, you can see the energy, you can see everything, but you can feel it sitting courtside, especially with the best players in the world like at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, you can feel the amazing energy,” Medvedev said. It remains to be seen if Medvedev can defend his title at the Diriyah Tennis Cup.