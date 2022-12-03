Denzel Dumfries teases Chelsea transfer after starring for

Netherlands World Cup hero Denzel Dumfries has teased a move to Chelsea after helping his country defeat USA to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar tournament. The right midfielder scored the final goal of the match on Saturday after assisting the first two as the Netherlands ran out 3-1 winners.

“Of course it’s a compliment,” the Inter Milan player told The Athletic when asked about his links to Chelsea. “But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on, that is also a big compliment. I’m focused on the national team and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy. I’m very proud that I can play for Inter so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter.”

Dumfries was in fine form at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha and picked out Memphis Depay in the box for the opener after 10 minutes. The 26-year-old then pulled the ball back for Daley Blind to score a second in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

USA halved their deficit with 14 minutes remaining as inadvertently found the back of the net with a bizarre effort after Christian Pulisic’s cross flicked off his foot and looped over Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert. But Dumfries put the game to bed nine minutes from time as he volleyed in at the back post.