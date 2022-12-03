Disney+ Confirms 54 Movies, Shows & Specials Coming in December

Disney+ has revealed its December 2022 release slate that includes 63 movies, shows, and specials, much of it being original content.

December marks a major departure from most of Disney+’s 2022 calendar as it will be the first time since March that the House of Mouse has not delivered an original piece of MCU content. And with Andor having just wrapped up its freshman outing, there will also be no content coming from the Star Wars galaxy either.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t still be plenty to look forward to on Disney+ throughout the festive season, from original content to highlights of Disney’s infamous back catalogue. Not to mention the service already boasts a hefty arsenal of Christmas icons for families to enjoy this season.

What’s Releasing on Disney+ In December 2022?

Disney+ officially shared the list of movies, shows, and specials coming to the streaming service in the United States in December 2022.

The full list can be seen below:

Friday, December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Wednesday, December 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

(S1, 5 episodes) Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

(S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6) Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

(S1) Botswana (S1)

(S1) Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

(S3, 8 episodes) Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

(S5, 2 episodes) The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

(S1, 1 episode) The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

– Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street” The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

– Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8

– Episode 8 Willow – Episode 3

Thursday, December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones

Friday, December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Wednesday, December 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

(S1) Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

(S1, 1 episode) Drain the Oceans (S5)

(S5) The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

(S10) The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

(S3, 1 episode) Positive Energy (S1)

(S1) National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere

– 2-episode Premiere The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

– Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9

– Episode 9 Willow – Episode 4

Thursday, December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Friday, December 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing

Le Pupille

Wednesday, December 21

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

(S2, 5 episodes) Born in Africa (S1)

(S1) Danger Decoded (S1)

(S1) The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

(S1, S2, S3, S4, S5) National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

– Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit” Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 10

– Episode 10 Willow – Episode 5

Friday, December 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Wednesday, December 28

Generation X (S1)

(S1) Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

(S1, S2, S3, S4) Street Genius (S1, S2)

(S1, S2) Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

(S1) Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 “Charlotte”

– Episode 4 “Charlotte” Willow – Episode 6

Friday, December 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

Disney+ Lacks on Marvel and Star Wars for Winter

For the first time in recent memory, Disney+ will not have its usual pioneers of blockbuster original content to rely on, but there is still plenty to be excited for. Lucasfilm’s fantasy-adventure Willow will have the bulk of its season releasing in the coming month while National Treasure: Edge of History also gets underway.

There are also two exciting animated original movies to be excited for with Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. This all comes on top of the many other projects from Disney’s expansive catalogue that will be making its way to streaming in December.

So, while there will not be a live-action Star Wars series till March’s The Mandalorian Season 3 and nothing from the MCU until Spring’s Secret Invasion, there will still be plenty to keep Disney+ alive and well over the Winter season until the usual mainstays are back in full force.