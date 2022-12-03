Disney Sets Date for Closing ‘Racist’ Splash Mountain Ride

Disney has announced a closing date for the iconic Splash Mountain ride to carry out a long-planned revamp after elements of the iconic attraction were criticized for supposedly being racist.

Splash Mountain, which has been a staple at several Disney theme parks for decades, will close at Walt Disney World in Florida on Jan. 23, 2023, according to a statement on the Disney Parks Blog.

The ride, which draws on the film Song of the South that has been criticized for reinforcing racial stereotypes, is also featured at another Disney theme park in Anaheim, California.

Disney has not announced when the ride would be closed at the Anaheim park, saying only that additional information “will be shared at a later date.”

Following the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 and the ensuing racial tensions, the company first announced Splash Mountain would be “completely reimagined” within a more progressive framework that is “fresh” and “relevant.”

Disney said at the time that the Splash Mountain attraction will be rethemed to the film The Princess and the Frog, with a “strong lead character” in the form of Princess Tiana.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” Disney said in the blog post.

“The new concept is inclusive—one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” the company said at the time.

A model of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will reimagine Disneyland’s Splash Mountain, is displayed during the Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

In the current version of the Splash Mountain ride, people board a log boat and set out on a slow climb up the “mountain,” with narration provided by several animated characters from Song of the South—Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

In the fantasyland narrative, the three characters embark on an adventure that ends with Br’er Rabbit falling into a briar patch.

And in the real world, after the ascent, riders descend rapidly around 50 feet down along a steep slope and through some water, where they’re hit with a refreshing splash after a thrilling ride.

But the ride also incorporates themes from Song of the South, a controversial film with a storyline that has been accused of being racist.

People scream as they ride on the Splash Mountain ride at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 11, 2001. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South,” reads a petition on Change.org that called for Splash Mountain to be rethemed to Princess and the Frog.

“This change could kill two birds with one stone, remove the offensive stereotypical theming the ride currently has and bring a much needed diversity to the parks,” the petition adds.

The Splash Mountain backstory is a derivative of Song of the South, which was pulled from distribution after it was last released in cinemas in 1986.

The film follows a little boy visiting his grandmother’s plantation and learning life lessons from stories told by the character of Uncle Remus, an elderly black worker on the plantation. The boy, Johnny, enjoys listening to tales about the adventures of Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear, learning from the allegories how to deal with life’s various challenges.

While the film takes place in the Reconstruction Era, after the end of the Civil War and abolition of slavery, critics have complained about the film’s upbeat tones, including a popular song “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah,” which won an Academy Award for best original song.

Disney in 2020 quietly removed the theme song from Splash Mountain in preparation for the remake.

The film has also been criticized for supposedly perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes, specifically by portraying Uncle Remus as a kind of Uncle Tom figure that was content in his role as a black servant to white plantation owners.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, who after a hiatus recently returned to helm the company, said in a March 2020 shareholders meeting: “I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that ‘Song of the South’ was—even with a disclaimer—was just not appropriate in today’s world.”

The petition to retheme Splash Mountain has garnered over 20,000 signatures.

“Disney has removed Song of the South from its library, refusing to share it on DVD or their streaming services. The best next step to remove all traces of this racist movie would be to retheme Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog themed ride,” the petition states.

Iger Returns as CEO

Disney announced in late November that Iger would return to his position for two years, which came less than a year after he retired.

In a press release, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors said that Iger, who spent more than 40 years at the company and served as Disney CEO for 15 years, will replace successor Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from the role.

Iger will “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” at the company and will work closely with the board in “developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term,” Disney said.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2021. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Iger retired as head of Hollywood’s most powerful studio in December last year.

The move comes after Disney posted disappointing results for its fiscal fourth quarter, showing declining advertising sales and added costs for streaming programming.

While the company saw an increase in streaming customers from July through September, beating analysts’ expectations, it also reported lower-than-expected revenue of $20.15 billion in the quarter. Analysts had estimated revenue of $21.24 billion.

‘Pivotal Period’

A 3D-printed Disney logo in front of the ESPN+ logo in a photo illustration taken on July 13, 2021. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters)

Elsewhere, the company’s direct-to-consumer unit saw operating losses increase to $1.5 billion, which the company said was due to “a higher loss at Disney+ and a decrease in results at Hulu, partially offset by improved results at ESPN+.”

Shares of Disney have fallen more than 40 percent this year.

Disney announced earlier in November that it would freeze hiring, cut jobs, and reduce executive expenses amid a volatile economy and growing fears of a recession.

Business travel will also be limited to essential trips among executive staff and meetings will be conducted virtually whenever possible to trim costs, according to reports.

In a statement on Sunday, Iger said that he was “extremely optimistic for the future” of Disney and “thrilled to be asked by the board to return as its CEO.”

“Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe—most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration,” Iger said.

“I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”

Katabella Roberts contributed to this report.