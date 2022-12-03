Double delight for Diya at AITA Tennis Tournament

Diya Ramesh clinched two titles in the girls category at the All India Tennis Association National Series held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy

Hyderabad: Diya Ramesh clinched two titles in the girls category at the All India Tennis Association National Series held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Diya got the better of G D Meghana 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to clinch the singles title. Later she paired with Meghana in doubles and won the top honours after walk-over given by Diya Chaudhary and Insiyah Mohwala in the summit clash.

Trishant Reddy Dandu defeated Sanchita Rau 6-3, 6-4 in the final to emerge champion in the boys singles. Meanwhile Loganathan and Batacharya downed Ahil Ayaz and Srikar doni 7-5, 6-3 in the men’s doubles final.

Results (Finals): Under-16: Singles: Boys: Trishant Reddy Dandu bt Sanchita Rau 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Riya Ramesh bt G D Meghana 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Doubles: Boys: Loganathan/Batacharya bt Ahil Ayaz/Srikar doni 7-5, 6-3; Girls: Riya Ramesh/G D Meghana bt Diya Chaudhary/Insiyah Mohwala (W/O).