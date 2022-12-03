Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after ‘recent health and personal’

“She passed away just 2 weeks short of her 94th but we shall always be joined at the hip. Saggitarians. Always too alike.”

Due to his health struggles, Eamonn was unable to attend his mum’s funeral in Belfast, but spoke virtually to the congregation to pay a loving tribute.

The presenter admitted during his speech, according to Belfast Telegraph: “A few weeks ago she said to me she didn’t want me at her funeral anyway.

“That is what she said… ‘Because you would just turn out to be the the fella in the big picture — it would all be about you’.”

The former ITV host has been suffering from chronic pain for several months and was then left with a fractured shoulder following the tumble at his Surrey home.

The accident meant Eamonn had to undergo a second operation within the space of just a few weeks.