EAT, Pray, Love and Web3 – An Inspiring Journey of Brandi Veil

Metaverse, a place with no limits, a place where you can give wings to your imagination. Companies like Meta, Apple, Nvidia and more have become pioneers in this space already. Mark Zuckerberg has this vision to create a metaverse for all. Brandi Veil, CMO of Avisa Games Guild (AGG), is another visionary who believes that web3, metaverse, P2E and other such economies can revolutionize several aspects of human lives.

She recently visited the land of mystery and diversity, India, to integrate these phenomenal concepts in the nation. The country is emerging as one of the most powerful economies on the globe and Brandi chose the right time to strike the iron as it is burning hot. Being a spiritual person, her calling pushed her to share this expertise in different parts of the nation.

Her visit to Visakhapatnam brought her love for children and passion closer as she was introduced to Saraswati, the Indian Goddess of creativity, learning and music. She knew she was at the right place as she went along. Her interaction with the children allowed her to open up about the Play-to-Earn economies. Not many know about concepts like blockchain, GameFi and more.

Her interaction lit up the faces of the children and triggered happiness after they realized what she was talking about. The visit also helped her to add the Create and Earn (C2E) aspect to her list which she shared during her next destination, Mumbai. She heard that University of Mumbai, was hard to get in. But Brandi’s aura worked like wonders as the staff heartily welcomed her to the campus.

Brandi Veil in Mumbai

Brandi Veil During The School visit in Visakhapatnam

The students there were mesmerized by the fact that they can earn via working on assignments, that’s what it was all about, C2E. Brandi Veil was highly appreciated for sharing valuable content with people, from Dr. Davita Patel, Dr. Prasad Thakur, Dr. Sundar Rajdeep and Prof. Sagar Kanade.

Brandi Veil with Dr. Davita Patel

Brandi Veil’s immense love for education

Her work here is not done and Brandi will not stop until everybody benefits from Web3 economies. She wants to create a better and sustainable future for the little ones using these technologies. The tech can help people live a prosperous, intelligent and productive life driven by the youth and community.

Brandi Veil Leaving India

The implementation of NFTs and smart contracts can be groundbreaking for the students. It will allow the kids to possess assets earlier than the past generations of human kind. This will be an ultimate booster for the country’s growth and holds a potential to literally change the perception towards wealth for generations to come.

This brings us to the question: what will happen after everything is automated and becomes easy for humans? What will the humans do after that? Do we lose our jobs? Will automation wipe the human touch in everything? The answer is, after all this is implemented, we will come back to our creativity, imagination and innovation. In short, the implementation will not tear us apart, it will bring us back to where we belong, TO US.