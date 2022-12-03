EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley

Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth’s slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time.

With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.

Luke Woolfenden had given the hosts a second-minute lead, but deep into added time, Cian Hayes equalised for Fleetwood via a deflection, and there was still time for the visitors’ Josh Earl to be shown a red card.

Peterborough missed the chance to close the gap as they lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley, who replaced them in fourth spot as a result.

Luca Connell’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Jack Taylor’s 21st-minute header, but Adam Phillips scored Barnsley’s winner midway through the second half.

Dion Charles snatched a 1-1 draw for fifth-placed Bolton in the fourth minute of added time at home to Bristol Rovers, who had led from the second minute after Josh Coburn’s goal.

Alfie May’s 84th-minute goal gave Cheltenham a 1-0 victory at Charlton, while Morecambe’s winless run extended to a sixth match after a 1-1 draw at home to Exeter after Cole Stockton’s 34th-minute goal was cancelled out by Joshua Key just two minutes later.

Sky Bet League Two

Second-placed Stevenage closed to within two points of Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient with a 5-0 home win over Barrow.

Saxon Earley set up Jake Reeves’ long-range opener on 18 minutes and Jamie Reid doubled the home side’s advantage five minutes into the second half.

Dan Sweeney nodded in a corner to make it three before Luke Norris converted from the spot and Tyrell Warren’s late own goal thoroughly buried Barrow, who remain in fourth place, a point clear of fifth-placed Bradford.

Walsall jumped three places to eighth with a 2-0 victory at Doncaster thanks to second-half goals from Tom Knowles and Mansfield loanee Danny Johnson.

Elsewhere, Newport completed a dramatic second-half comeback and moved up one place to 17th with a 2-1 victory over Crewe.

Cameron Norman cancelled out Lachlan Brook’s 13th minute opener before Offrande Zanzala fired in the 85th-minute winner.