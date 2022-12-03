Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on the Twitter social network, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said today during a two-hour Twitter Spaces chat highlighted by Bloomberg. Musk also confirmed that Apple is Twitter’s largest advertiser.



Just five days ago, Musk accused Apple of hating “free speech,” “making moderation demands,” and ceasing ad spending, causing a slew of press coverage about a potential battle brewing between Apple and Twitter. Musk publicly claimed that Apple had “mostly stopped” offering ads on Twitter and that it had also threatened to “withhold Twitter from its App Store.”

Then, two days after making those statements, Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and ended up reversing course. After the meeting, Musk said that there had actually been a “misunderstanding” about Twitter potentially being removed from the ‌App Store‌, and Cook “was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Musk said that Cook had shown him around Apple Park and that the two had a “good conversation,” which apparently led to Apple resuming its Twitter ads. Apple had not confirmed that it had stopped ad spending on Twitter, nor has it said anything about Musk’s comments today. Following the Twitter Space discussion, Musk tweeted to “thank advertisers for returning to Twitter.”

Apple is consistently one of Twitter’s top advertisers, and the ad spending reportedly exceeds $100 million annually.