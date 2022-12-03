Elvis ‘so intense and sweating’ watching his 1968 Comeback

Priscilla enthused: “They were all saying, ‘Oh my god, Elvis was really great…what a night!’ When it came out in the papers it told all the ratings of how well the show did and it was like a big sigh of relief [for him]. But, y’know he was nervous.”

During another Q&A at the 85th birthday celebrations, Priscilla and Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling shared Elvis’ backstage tensions before a show. Commenting on footage of The King getting ready to perform, Jerry said: “You can tell by the tension backstage that Elvis felt… we picked up on it.”

Priscilla continued: “He was nervous. You never approached him before a show. He was in his dressing room by himself, because he had to psych himself out. Right now [referring to the footage] he’s psyching himself out. Head down, getting himself ready, taking deep breaths. And people were wondering, ‘Oh my god, why would he be nervous?’ Because you get nervous.”

