Emmerdale spoilers – Bernice makes huge decision in menopause

Bernice Blackstock (played by Samantha Giles) has been feeling flustered, annoyed and emotional over the past few weeks on Emmerdale. It turns out to be the menopause but she does not seem to know how to cope with her symptoms. ITV soap spoilers have revealed she soon has to make an important decision about her career.
In scenes yet to air, Bernice struggles with her diagnosis as she feels menopausal as well as isolated.
Despite Gabby Thomas’ (Rosie Bentham) support, Bernice longs for something of her own and regrets quitting her job at the salon.
Soon, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) convince Bernice to swallow her pride and ask Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) for her old job back.
Viewers will recall she quit after she sprayed Bear with a shower hose when he made a sexist comment towards her.
Later on in the cafe, Bernice stumbles upon a joker card left after the morning’s poker game and wonders how she should interpret its meaning.
And soon, she is making an offer, will it be to Mandy or another business looking for staff?
Will Mandy even want to give Bernice a second chance following her seriously unprofessional behaviour?
If she can manage her symptoms she might feel ready to get back to work to keep herself busy.
“Now I know that it is, I just can’t bear it.”
Laurel, who was trying to make Bernice feel brighter, added: “The menopause is completely natural.”
Bernice snapped: “Oh stuff natural, I’ve noticed men don’t get it because if they did there would be a cure.”
Laurel reminded Bernice, who poured herself a large glass of white wine, that half the population goes through the menopause in their lives.
