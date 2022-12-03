Emmerdale spoilers – Bernice makes huge decision in menopause

Bernice Blackstock (played by Samantha Giles) has been feeling flustered, annoyed and emotional over the past few weeks on Emmerdale. It turns out to be the menopause but she does not seem to know how to cope with her symptoms. ITV soap spoilers have revealed she soon has to make an important decision about her career.

In scenes yet to air, Bernice struggles with her diagnosis as she feels menopausal as well as isolated.

Despite Gabby Thomas’ (Rosie Bentham) support, Bernice longs for something of her own and regrets quitting her job at the salon.

Soon, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) convince Bernice to swallow her pride and ask Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) for her old job back.

Viewers will recall she quit after she sprayed Bear with a shower hose when he made a sexist comment towards her.

