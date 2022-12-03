England told Three Lions have their own Roy Keane in Jude

His performances have impressed many at the tournament, and prompted England and United icon Paul Ince to compare the teenager to the likes of Keane, Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard.
“These days, most midfielders have a designated position and we haven’t seen many all-rounders,” Ince told ICE36 Live Casino. “Players like Keane, Vieira or Gerrard in their prime, but Bellingham is one of them and he seems like he can do it all. He has everything in his locker, and that’s what I like about him.
“He will only get better and hopefully he will become a world-class player. He still has a lot of learning to do and a long way to go, but the potential is massive. I like the way he plays the game – he can do it all in the midfield – and that is something that is missing in modern-day football. He is an authentic box-to-box midfielder player. He has all the attributes of a six, an eight and a ten.
“I think the sky’s the limit for the kid. I remember watching him at Birmingham and I thought he was going to be a player. Going to Dortmund at such a young age says a lot about his maturity and who he is as a person.
“I was interested to see how he coped with that move, but since going over there he has been one of Dortmund’s best players. Having played abroad myself for a big club, I know how difficult it can be to settle in – it normally takes a few months, but he seemed to have settled immediately.”
Bellingham has strongly been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side this summer, with United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all set to be among the bidding war for the teenager.
The latest fee quoted by The Times for Bellingham is £129million, but Ince believes he may be better suited by remaining at Dortmund for now, though he is expecting the England man to move back to his homeland in the future.
“I presume that one day he will come back to play in the Premier League but at the moment he is getting lots of games at Dortmund,” Ince added. “I think he is at the right club in terms of his development.”
