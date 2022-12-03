Environmental activist Lynda Lukasik to lead Hamilton’s new

The City of Hamilton has hired longtime environmental advocate Lynda Lukasik to lead its new climate change office.

Lukasik, the former executive director of Environment Hamilton, will start the job Dec. 12. She will guide the implementation of the city’s recently passed climate adaptation and mitigation plans, which include a roadmap to drastically slash carbon emissions by 2050 in effort to get to net-zero.

“This is a really great opportunity because it feels like, with the plan in place, we’re really moving in the right direction in the municipality,” Lukasik told CBC Hamilton on Thursday, shortly after the city’s manager of planning and economic development, Jason Thorne, announced her appointment in a social media post. “The establishment of this office really sends a strong signal that the city is committed.”

Lukasik, who holds a master’s degree in environmental studies and a PhD in urban planning, helped found Environment Hamilton. The advocacy group has been pushing the city to improve its reaction to climate change and other environmental hazards for more than two decades.

Recently, Lukasik has been a leading voice in the fight to try to freeze Hamilton’s urban boundary, a move that would preserve green space and farmland on the city’s edge. (After success at council, which voted to freeze the boundary last year, the decision was recently overridden by the province in favour of residential development.)

Lukasik also ran in this fall’s municipal election, losing the Ward 5 council race to Matt Francis.

‘Up for the challenge’

After years of pushing the bureaucracy from outside, now Lukasik will be part of it.

“I’m not going to lie. I think… there will be challenging aspects of the shift. I am used to being an activist,” she said.

“I have also spent a lot of my time on the outside having to learn to work with a whole diversity of people. Learning things like: how do you reach out to people? How do you help them understand what you are trying to achieve? What kind of compromises do you have to come to to push things forward?”

Lukasik says she is up for the challenge and opportunity and is excited to see what can be achieved.

Among her first tasks will be laying out the office’s priorities of the numerous proposals and initiatives named in the city’s climate plans.

Lukasik will also be instrumental in helping set up a new advisory committee of council, which will help guide future decisions, said Thorne on Friday in an interview with CBC Hamilton.

“We’re doing public consultation on that right now and will bring terms of reference to council,” said Thorne. “We also need to refine and finalize what our annual reporting… is going to look like for the strategy overall.”

Lynda Lukasik, former executive director of Environment Hamilton, led a walking tour of the Centennial neighbourhood last year as part of a discussion about building on underused properties before expanding the urban boundary. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Thorne said the director of climate change initiatives role was an advertised position that received “a lot of interest” and applications. Council approved $215,000 for the new director’s remuneration (salary and non-salary costs) in August.

“Lynda just was… the best candidate of the candidates that came forward,” Thorne said. “I think it’s fair to say Lynda is not only one of the most knowledgeable in Hamilton on these issues, but probably in the country as well.”

Budget process will determine size of climate office

Now, councillors will have to decide whether the climate change office will consist of Lukasik and senior project manager Trevor Imhoff, who has been at the forefront of the city’s climate efforts so far, or if they will be joined by two additional staff members.

Councillors would have to approve salaries for the two new roles in the municipal budget process currently underway.

When asked whether four people is enough, Thorne noted that there will also be people in every department who will be working on enacting climate change initiatives in their own spheres.

“This is going to be a very important office and they aren’t going to be doing it alone,” he said. “The climate strategy is intentionally set up so all departments… have a role to play.”

For her part, Lukasik said “it remains to be seen” whether four people are enough for the job. She noted that some municipalities are behind Hamilton on efforts such as these, while others such as Toronto have dedicated “a sizeable staff” to climate initiatives.

Jason Thorne is seen cycling around Hamilton in a 2014 file photo. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

“Halton Hills… already has five or six climate staff who have been there for a while,” she noted.

This year’s budget process will also determine whether the city launches a $2.5 million climate reserve, dedicating annual funding to new or innovative projects that haven’t already been accounted for.

“That’s not the only funding envelope for climate change issues,” Thorne said. “This would be above and beyond already-programmed initiatives.”