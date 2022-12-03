Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel have a young daughter

She wrote: “Seven years ago I was blessed with the perfect birthday pressie! Dorothy Francis Strawbridge.

“After the tears had gone I asked Dick to pass me my phone…

“I’d been taking pictures of ‘girls’ outfits for weeks, but, as we had kept the gender a surprise, I had not wanted to tempt fate, although in my heart I knew she was a little girl!

“Years have passed, and Dorothy is still our perfect little baby…Bossy, energetic and strong-minded…We just knew she was always going to be the boss here at the Chateau!

“This year, and hopefully for many years to come, I will spend part of my birthday (today) making sure Dorothy’s birthday (tomorrow) is magical.”