Everyone Hated These 19 Notoriously Bad Movies Except, It Turns

19.

And finally, Nicolas Cage has defended all of his flops, including the straight-to-VOD (video-on-demand) films he appeared in during the mid-2010s, such as Arsenal and Kill Chain. While he admitted to doing so many films those years to avoid having to file for bankruptcy, and said that he took straight-to-VOD films because he stopped getting offers for theatrically released films, he says he still stands by all his work. “When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all. They didn’t work, all of them. … But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring.”