Fans are calling for Josh Lucas to play John Dutton in a

Kevin Costner plays leading man John Dutton in beloved neo-western series “Yellowstone” — but he doesn’t play the only John Dutton on the show.

In the first two seasons of the Paramount Network drama, viewers saw Josh Lucas step into Costner’s cowboy boots to play a younger version of the Montana rancher. And now that Lucas has returned in flashback scenes for the show’s fifth season, those viewers want to see even more of him.

In fact, some of them believe that the series that’s already spawned two prequels (“1883” and the soon-to-debut “1923”) and that has a spin-off on the way (“6666”) needs yet another prequel treatment just to ensure that young Dutton gets plenty of screen time.

And those fans have taken their campaign to social media.

“Can we have a #Yellowstone spin-off of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton? #prettyplease,” one person tweeted shortly after the latest episode aired Sunday, Nov. 20.

Another chimed in that same day to insist the yet-to-be-created show has to happen, writing, “I am here for a spin-off with Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton! Get on this #YellowstoneTV #joshlucas.”

Many more added their voices to the prequel chorus, with one suggesting “1997” has a nice ring to it.

Or maybe “an 80s one,” someone else tweeted in hopes of manifesting the series.

After catching the most recent episode, one viewer didn’t even bother asking for a sequel, and seemed convinced it must be in the works already, writing, “So … this is totally leading to a Yellowstone prequel with Josh Lucas as a John Dutton AND I AM HERE FOR IT!!! RAWR!”

In fact, fans have been clamoring to see Lucas, whose big screen credits include 2002’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and 2006’s “Poseidon, star in a “Yellowstone” prequel for some time.

In August of 2020, in the midst of the show’s Lucas-free third season, one viewer took to Twitter to say, “@Yellowstone is magnificent, I love everything about it. I also NEED a prequel series starring @JoshLucas.”

The fans have spoken!

