Father recovers stolen vehicle with his four kids inside





MINNEAPOLIS — A fast-acting father was able to chase down his stolen vehicle after it was taken with his four children still inside.

The suspect in the case allegedly drove to the 800 block of Russel Avenue North in Minneapolis in a stolen vehicle. The suspect then stole another vehicle, which was occupied by four children, all of whom are under the age of five.

Derek Gotchie, the father of children, was close by and jumped into the stolen vehicle the suspect arrived in and chased his stolen car until he rear-ended the car near Plymouth Ave. N and Penn Ave N., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

EMS personnel arrived and evaluated the children, no injuries were reported.

“Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence,” said a release from the MPD.