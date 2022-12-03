Federer speaks out on rumoured return and doctor’s latest update

The 40-year-old sobbed alongside his great rival and friend Rafael Nadal as he bid farewell to the game he holds so close to his heart. The 20-time major winner has previously spoken about his desire to thank fans around the world for their unwavering support throughout his illustrious career, and what better way to do that in the form of exhibition tennis.

While this is something high on Federer’s list, after the latest update on his troublesome knee it may have to wait a little longer. “I want to go and play in places I’ve never been and thank the fans who have supported me throughout my career, that’s all I want,” Federer said via Italian outlet Gazetta.

“My intention is also to organise exhibitions but it is still too early, unfortunately. My knee is not yet in perfect condition and I have to be patient.

