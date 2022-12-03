Fleur East to ‘miss out’ on Strictly final after clue exposed

“As we are heading rapidly towards the final, I think people are going to be getting tired and those that can push through, I feel will do the very best.”

The body language expert went on to predict that Fleur will land in the dance-off again this weekend, meaning she may not make the final.

“I especially feel that Fleur has not got the same drive and level of deep rapport required to deliver the standard set by the judges,” the expert shared.

“I’m predicting she is going to be in the same position again next week unless something dramatic happens.