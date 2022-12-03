Florida man accused of traveling to meet a minor wanted for

A Florida man accused of traveling to meet two minors is wanted for not showing up in court. 61-year-old Bruce Corrigan has been charged with traveling to meet a minor, a class three felony and solicitation to meet a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer says Corrigan is accused of attempting to meet up with two 12-year-old girls at the Pilot Travel Center in Minooka in May last year. Meyer said a man was posing as the two children and had been communicating with Corrigan for the past week. Meyer also said the mane posing as the girls does not work for the Minooka Police Department.

Corrigan, who is a truck driver, was traveling from Minnesota to Florida when the alleged incident occurred on May 25th. Meyer sys Corrigan was planning to take the two girls back to Florida with him and have sex with them. Meyer also says Corrigan admitted to the crime. Corrigan was released from the Grundy County Jail after a posting a $10,000 bond.

As part of his bond, Corrigan can travel back to Florida for work purposes, but can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 18. Corrigan was set to plead guilty in Grundy County on September 26th of this year, but failed to appear for his court date and is now wanted on a Grundy County warrant.