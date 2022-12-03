Florida Tech Panthers Hire Michaela Massa as Assistant Athletic

will serve as primary athletic trainer for women’s basketball, lacrosse, and men’s swimming

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine and Performance Luis Velez has announced the hiring of Michaela Massa as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

“I am excited to have Michaela joining our team,” said Velez. “She brings enthusiasm and eagerness to work with our scholar-athletes and will be a valuable contributor to the sports medicine and performance initiatives here at Florida Tech.”

Massa comes to Florida Tech after serving as a graduate assistant at Troy University since July 2022 where she served as the primary athletic trainer for cross country and track & field. Massa helped develop and implement injury prevention programs for the cross country and track & field teams.

“I am very excited to be joining the Florida Tech Team!” said Massa.

“I cannot wait to learn more about each team I will be working with, travel within the Sunshine State Conference, and assist the athletes in performing at their best. Everyone in the Panther community has been so welcoming, and I already feel at home here at Florida Tech”.

Massa received her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training and Kinesiology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in May 2022. While at UNLV, Massa served as an intern for the UNLV football and baseball programs.

Massa will serve as the primary athletic trainer for women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, and men’s swimming.

Massa holds a certification in Basic Life Support (CPR) from American Heart Association. She is also a Board of Certification Certified Athletic Trainer.

