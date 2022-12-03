Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back

Fortnite Chapter 4 is just hours away. Though Epic hasn’t publicly stated when Fortnite’s servers will be back up, some historical precedence and reasonable deductions give us a pretty clear window of time. The short answer: You won’t be waiting long. For a more detailed answer, keep reading. Here’s when you can play Fortnite again.
When will Fortnite servers be back up?
Fortnite is currently in scheduled downtime following the Chapter 3 finale. This means Chapter 4 is upon us and with it will come new weapons, a whole new island, and a new battle pass, among other things. But none of that matters until the Fortnite servers are letting players back into the game. Epic likes to keep this a surprise, but recent history suggests Fortnite will be playable again sometime around 4 AM – 7 AM PT / 7 AM – 10 AM ET tomorrow, December 4. This three-hour window is our best guess based on having covered several seasons of Fortnite by now, and as always, the actual time is subject to change for a number of reasons.