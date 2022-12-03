Fortnite DOWN – How long is offline server maintenance for

Fortnite fans are getting ready for the release of Chapter 4, Season 1 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android and PC. The new chapter of Fortnite Battle Royale will introduce a new map, Battle Pass and gameplay features. Unfortunately, however, the new season will follow a period of server downtime, which is expected to last for a maximum of 12 hours. If you want to know when you can start logging back into Fortnite, check out the downtime schedule below.

The Fortnite end of season event kicks off at 9pm GMT UK time on the evening of December 3. The game will be taken offline when the event comes to an end at around 9.40pm GMT.

Epic Games will announce official timings once the Fracture event ends and maintenance begins.

With maintenance taking place throughout the night, Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 is expected to begin between 7-9am on the morning of December 4.

Players are encouraged to login 30 minutes prior to the Fracture event, although unlike previous seasons, fans can drop into the action while the event is in progress.

Express Online will keep this article updated with all the latest developments, including confirmation on when the game is back online.

The extended period of server downtime will give Epic Games enough time to introduce a brand new map to Battle Royale.