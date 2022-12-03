Frampton takes aim at Dubois’ team after two-word message in





Former world champion Carl Frampton has taken aim at Daniel Dubois’ corner following a chaotic but brief fight with Kevin Lerena. The Brit eventually came out on top, but only after Dubois concerningly asked his corner ‘what happened’ after going to the canvas three times in Round 1.

After Dubois’ victory was sealed, former two-weight world champion Frampton told BT Sport: “I thought that was strange. Daniel seemed to say he was OK but Shane [McGuigan] was saying his knee was injured so there was mixed messages.” Frampton also pointed out that he heard Dubois ask ‘what happened’ between the first and second rounds, after he was sent to the canvas three times by Lerena.

