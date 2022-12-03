Free prescription age may change – but 15 groups do not have to

Those who have a valid NHS certificate for full help with health costs should not have to pay under the HC2 scheme.

Finally, if a person has a valid NHS tax credit exemption certificate, they should be entitled to a free prescription.

This will be the case if the person receives Child Tax Credits or Working Tax Credits with a disability element, and have income for tax credit purposes of £15,276 or less.

If changes were to go ahead, which are not confirmed yet, then over-60s may find they are eligible for a free prescription through another exemption.