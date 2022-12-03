Gary Lineker hits out at ‘anti-BBC agenda’ as he shows Qatar home

Gary Lineker, 62, has shared the realities of his “luxury” Qatar accommodation after he saw an article surface claiming he, alongside Rio Ferdinand and Alex Scott, were staying in Doha apartments costing £2,500 a night. The Match of the Day presenter hit out at the “anti-BBC agenda” while also showing off the realities of his “luxury” World Cup accommodation.

Gary has been in Doha leading the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup, with it being reported that he alongside other BBC pundits was staying in luxury apartments.

The Match of the Day presenter has shared a screenshot of the article from Rio in view of his 8.6 million followers along with a furious statement.

He said: “They just completely make s*** up. It cost the BBC a small fraction of that price. The landscaped terrace is basically a small bush.

“We’re surrounded by motorways in the middle of nowhere. Lots of Brits live in the building.

READ MORE: Zoe Ball reacts to Harry and Meghan’s jaw-dropping Netflix trailer