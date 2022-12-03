Gators Travel North for Sunday Showdown with Dayton – Florida

Dec. 4 | 1 p.m. ET– Florida women’s basketball will head north this weekend for a Sunday showdown with Atlantic 10-foe, Dayton, at UD Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Alex Mikos and Beth Flach on the call, while Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis will handle radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.The Gators and Flyers are meeting for the fourth time in program history on Sunday, with Florida holding a 3-0 mark. During their last meeting on Dec. 8, 2021, Florida took down the Flyers in a thriller, 60-57.Dating back to the 2019-20 season, Florida is in the midst of a 20-game home winning streak during nonconference competition, the third-longest streak in program history. The last loss for the Gators in the nonconference came on Nov. 26, 2019, when Florida State won in Gainesville, 66-55.After pulling down 10 rebounds against Houston on Nov. 26,upped her performance against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 30, grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds. Ten of her 15 rebounds came in the first half, marking the first time a Gator has grabbed 10 in the first half since Kiki Smith recorded 10 on Nov. 25, 2020 against Grambling State. Warren is also the first Gator to record back-to-back 10-rebound games since Smith accomplished the feat against Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky on Jan. 31, Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, 2021, ending with 10 each game.Florida women’s basketball is closing in on their 800th victory as a program, currently holding 795 during their 49-year history. When the Gators accomplish the feat, they will be the 13th SEC to cross the 800-win threshold, with Mississippi State also chasing the accomplishment, owning 775 victories as a program entering the 2022-23 season.Florida senior guard,, is closing in on her 1,000th career point. The West Virginia transfer recorded 788 points with the Mountaineers and currently holds 106 points on the season with the Gators, pushing her career total to 894. She would be the second 1,000-point scorer on the roster, asscored 1,272 points in her three seasons at St. John’s.Under the leadership of, Florida’s defense will always be a point of emphasis. Helping to prove that point, the Gators own a perfect 18-0 mark under Finely when holding opponents to 60 points or less.The Orange & Blue have made their defensive identity a key element to the 2022-23 season. Following six games, the Gators are second in the SEC in turnovers forced per game, forcing an average of 21.75, which is good for 29th nationally as well. They have also forced 20 or more turnovers in five games of this season. The Gators are also fourth in the SEC with 11.2 steals per game, also 44th in the nation.The Gators used a strong fourth quarter to put away Prairie View A&M at home, 68-53., who scored seven-straight in the final frame, ended with 16 points, as didbrought down a team and career-best 15 rebounds to lead the Orange & Blue.