Gossip Girl, The Maze Runner and Other Movies & TV Shows on HBO

The end of the year is upon us as December rolls around for the holidays. But the new month also means more movies and television shows hitting HBO Max’s library and more weekends spent binge-watching.





As always, HBO Max never disappoints with the new movies that dropped on the first of December. There’s something for everybody, from dystopian teen action flicks to psychological dramas to late Halloween flicks for those who miss the spooky season. On the TV side, Gossip Girl is back for a second season, the anticipated Murdoch family docuseries has dropped, and the obscure comedy Sort Of returns for a sophomore season. With all this to choose from, there’s an abundance of outstanding entertainment to choose from on HBO Max this weekend.

The Maze Runner Brings Out the Best of Teen Dystopia

New to HBO Max this month, The Maze Runner is the first of three films based on the book series of the same name. The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Will Poulter (who is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut next year) and developed a massive fan following after its release.

O’Brien portrays teenager Thomas who wakes up in an elevator with no memory of who he is or where he’s going. It’s revealed he’s been delivered to the middle of a maze where a society called the Glade has been formed by only teenage boys. Every day, two of the boys try to find an escape route through the maze but fail to do so because of mysterious creatures lurking in it. Being the dystopian movie it is, Thomas soon becomes a hero to the group by leading a mission to escape the maze and figure out the truth behind it.

Settle in for the Weekend With Gone Girl

Another movie that’s been added to HBO Max’s library this month is Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike and directed by David Fincher. Highly praised by critics and audiences, Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that follows the events surrounding a teacher after his wife has gone missing, and he’s become the prime suspect. Pike’s performance was critically acclaimed, earning an Academy Award nomination and the film received multiple Golden Globe nominations.

Halloween Isn’t Over Yet With the Hellraiser Franchise

Starting this month, HBO Max subscribers can watch most of the Hellraiser movies, from Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth to Hellraiser: Hellworld. It may be an odd time to watch horror movies when it’s almost Christmas, but for some people, Halloween is a year-long festivity. So if those not done being spooked can watch as many Hellraiser films as they can this weekend.

The franchise follows the Cenobites, extra-dimensional beings, one of their leaders, Pinhead, and a puzzle box that opens a gateway to the realm of the Cenobites, where they harvest human souls to torture in their experiments. The franchise is actually based on Clive Barker’s novella titled The Hellbound Heart, and there was initially little intention for the series to become as big as it is today, with multiple sequels and reboots in the works.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Premiere Rings in the New Year

The Upper East Siders are back in school, and Gossip Girl has all the info to keep the drama coming. The reboot/sequel series Gossip Girl is based on The CW show of the same name that took the teen show genre by storm from 2007 to 2012. The first season of the reboot wanted to change the game by having the rich kids be socially and politically aware of the times they’re living in. As progressive and refreshing as it was, that’s not what original fans of The CW’s Gossip Girl came for. Season 2 gives the people what they want by letting the rich kids be awful and providing an escape for viewers.

Set nearly a decade after the original series, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revolves around a new set of private school students in Manhattan who are being watched by Gossip Girl. With social media, the students have bigger consequences for their actions. The main group consists of the queen bee at Constance Billard, a couple of do-gooders and plenty of romantics. The teachers are also an influential part of the story, one of whom forms a ring of teachers as Gossip Girl to get back at her students.

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence Is Real-Life Succession

The HBO series Succession will return for a fourth season next year for more family fighting and reveal what’s happening at the fictional Waystar RoyCo. But until then, check out who inspired the dysfunctional Roy family in the first place: the Murdochs. The patriarch of the family, Rupert Murdoch, has been named one of the most ruthless and successful businessmen in history through his company News Corp. But like the Roy family patriarch, he’s yet to name one of his children as heir to his billion-dollar empire.

The docuseries The Murdochs: Empire of Influence is modeled after Succession to dramatize the siblings’ competition as they’re pitted against each other. It’s ambitious and savvy, but it’s also strange to remember that it’s real. This docuseries is certainly for the people who can’t wait to see how the Roys fight it out or work together to take down their father in Season 4.

Sort Of Returns With an Even Funnier Second Season

This weekend is a great time to catch up on sitcoms, and a highly recommended choice is the Canadian show Sort Of. The series hasn’t gone mainstream yet, but it might be one that will find success in either its second season or later seasons. The sitcom follows Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary millennial who is struggling with multiple roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. There’s the familiar sense of feeling lost in life that surely many people have felt before, but Sort Of handles it in a comedic way that is heartfelt and touching.