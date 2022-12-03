Gran Turismo 7 To Celebrate Series’ 25th Anniversary With

Categories
Gran Turismo 7 will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of the franchise by rewarding players with special in-game items, bonus rewards, and more.

From now until December 5, players can increase their rewards for each race in Sports mode. This mode features a race similar to the one in the World Finals, but will allow players to earn up to five times the amount of credits upon completion. Players will also be able to earn additional credit through Online Time Trails, which task racers with completing tracks of the World Finals races in a limited amount of time.

Those who tune into any Gran Turismo 7 live streams will be rewarded the Viewers Gift, and if they watch the World Finals and answer the Day 4 question, they’ll receive the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. The last day to earn these rewards is December 4 at 7:59 AM PST / 3:59 PM GMT.

Lastly, the special GT World Series World Finals liveries will be available until January 3 via the Recommended section in the Showcase pavilion.

