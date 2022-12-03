Harrison Ford kisses wife Calista Flockhart in loved-up display

Harrison Ford, 80, planted a kiss on his wife Calista Flockhart, 58, as they attended the 1923 LA premiere after party in California last night.

The pair looked as happy as ever as Harrison gazed into his wife’s eyes for the adoring snaps.

Harrison showed off his ageless looks in a dark blue shirt, paired with dark jeans and a black blazer.

While Harrison cut his typically dapper figure, his wife, Kalista showed off her sense of style in a cream two-piece trouser suit, teamed with a black top.

The happy couple, who first got together in 2002, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this summer having tied the knot in 2010.