Helen Skelton’s ‘middle finger’ on Strictly seen by Gorka’s

Helen Skelton, 39, topped the leaderboard on Strictly Come Dancing last night alongside Gorka Marquez, with the pair receiving a whopping 39 points. Gorka’s fiancée Gemma Atkinson, 38, took to Instagram to share her support for Helen after the Countryfile presenter included a “subtle middle finger” in the routine.

Helen and Gorka completed the energetic dance to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, with the presenter being met with praise from the judges after the performance.

Gemma, Gorka’s fiancée took to Instagram to comment on Helen’s “subtle middle finger” during the dance, with many viewers calling it her “revenge” after her recent split.

The Casualty star shared a clip of the routine in view of her 1.8 million followers along with a caption reading: “It was the subtle middle finger for me. Yes, girl!”

Social media users alike took to Twitter to comment on Helen’s “revenge” routine, after Helen announced her split from her husband of eight years Richie Myler earlier this year.

READ MORE: Zoe Ball reacts to Harry and Meghan’s jaw-dropping Netflix trailer