Here’s how to use the holiday season to learn more about where

Norman Rockwell is an American Icon. He painted real people to represent real life in everyday situations. We can all identify with his work and appreciate the everyday life depicted within his paintings. Many have made us smile and ponder as we admired the brush strokes that created a postman, doctor or teacher.

I’m sure that you are also familiar with a popular work titled, “Freedom from Want.” This painting is usually associated with America’s holiday, Thanksgiving, after all. Rockwell said it was the easier of the Four Wants to paint since he based (no pun intended) the work on his memory of the holiday. We recently celebrated this time with family and friends, but do we know much about the background of this famous work of art? Why did Rockwell feel the need to symbolize this holiday into his collection of “The Four Freedoms,” and how does genealogy play a role in Rockwell’s painting?

It is evident that thankfulness radiates from this beautiful holiday scene in which three generations gather around the dining table to partake in a mid-afternoon meal. I’m sure many of America’s dining rooms will look much like Rockwell’s work this holiday season. In Freedom From Want, Rockwell shared his interpretation of President Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union Address. This speech was heard on the radio in the homes of many American families who were looking for hope — hope in coming out of The Depression, hope in a country beginning to prosper again and hope to preserve essential family values that Rockwell focused on: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. Several months after the 1941 State of the Union Address, the United States entered World War II, and Americans rallied behind the Four Freedoms as never before.

As we travel cross country to visit family and friends during the holiday season or simply cross the road to share a meal, continue to hold Rockwell’s intentions close as we celebrate our loved ones. American families have faced difficult times and persevered. We can look to Rockwell’s work and be encouraged to find the deeper meaning for our gatherings.

Enjoy the time with family, disconnect from the rest of the world, and focus on each other. Share the stories of those past, and collect the stories of your family while those are still with us. Play family history games, collect recipes, and recordings, then compile all of the information to share and pass along for the next year.

Thanksgiving and other family gatherings are the perfect time to satisfy your craving for knowledge about your family history. Think creatively about how to share your genealogy with others. Some ideas might include creating a slideshow on a laptop to highlight your family tree. Go back a few generations to include the origin and migration of ancestors. Plug the laptop into the television or project onto a screen or sheet. What fun would it be to have an after dinner slideshow of old family photos.

Use this time to ask others to bring photos or letters for sharing and scanning. Be sure to plan for the next get together and ask family members for input! Don’t plan to eat and leave, plan to linger and enjoy family.

During this time of Freedom from Want, celebrate your ancestry! Celebrate your family! And most of all, celebrate everyday life. Rockwell got it right, everyday life is spectacular and is to be shared, cherished, and painted into our memories of each other!