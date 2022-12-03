Here’s What Happened In The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event

Fortnite Chapter 3 has come to an end, and as usual, the existential threats proved real, as The Herald made swift work of the loopers’ most recent island. If you missed the Chapter 3 finale Fortnite event, we’re breaking it all down for you right here. It’ll be a few hours before Chapter 4 begins, so use that time to get caught up on the story and join us as we await the discovery of strange new terrain coming in a short while.
Fortnite event recap
The Fortnite Chapter 3 finale event kicked off with a cinematic. With the Chrome continuing to spread across the island, a band of resistance fighters taking up arms atop the Reality Tree fired an onslaught at The Herald to try and halt her march across their home. It briefly looked hopeful, as a bevy of rockets splattered the mysterious villain into chromey little bits, but she quickly undid that hopefulness when she merged into the Chrome tidal wave and re-formed as a gigantic version of herself.