Holiday music blossoms at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre with

Holiday music blossoms at Husson University's Gracie Theatre

Victorian-era styled holiday event features music from The Beatles

BANGOR — The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, “Christmas Chronicles,” is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This performance is made possible through the generous support of the John Kilgore Fund.

“The songs in “Christmas Chronicles” are some of the most creative arrangements of holiday music ever heard, “ said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. “Audiences will hear Beatles favorites like ‘Come Together,’ combined with musical undercurrents reminiscent of ‘Carol of the Bells.’ It’s simply beautiful.”

