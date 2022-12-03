How to watch the new Great American Family Christmas movies this

Great American Family will debut two new Christmas movies this weekend, Dec. 3-4, 2022.
“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane,” airs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and “B&B Merry” will debut at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
- Stars – Andrea Barber and Dan Payne
- Synopsis – “Everyone’s getting ready for Christmas in Icicle Falls, especially on Candy Cane Lane, where holiday decorating is taken very seriously. Tilda Morrison, town cop, is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in her first house … until she discovers that she’s expected to ‘keep up’ with the neighbors, including Ivy Donaldson, the inspiration behind the whole extravaganza. But when a third neighbor’s Christmas display disappears, Tilda and Ivy will need to put aside their past differences and get on the case.”
“B&B Merry,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
- Stars – Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch
- Synopsis – “Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the small business … and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham.”
