IBC – 2022-23 Continuum Alt Hack builds on the Web3.0

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): Over 300 lucky students, out of a pool from 20,000 applicants, had a wonderful experience learning about Web3.0 and understanding future opportunities at the recently concluded IBC – 2022-23 Continuum on Web3.0 held at the Tech Mahindra campus in Hyderabad. The training sessions were open-sourced and were simulcast live on the Internet so that students who were not in Hyderabad also benefitted from the same.

IBC lined up top mentors, who hand-held students in their 9-day Web3.0 journey, with sessions on insights on Smart Contracts, Para chains, Polkadot architecture, Substrate, RUST, speed building, etc. The sessions were helmed by experts of Web3.0 like Shivam from Moralis; Dr Radhakrishna Dasari from the Web3.0 Foundation; Selvaraj from Goharness, Praveen Thakur, COO IBC Media Tejas Vijay and Varun Gyanchandani from Wow Labz, Hitesh Sharma from Zeeve, Aayusha from DLT labs, Chandra Shekar (Associate professor) from BVRIT Engineering college for Women, Trilochana Chary and Abhil Nair (Co-founder, CEO of Smart Matrix Technologies). The students were divided into 3-member teams with a total of 100 teams. Top 3 teams with the best ideas were selected and awarded certificates for their innovation and ideas at the closing ceremony at T-Hub on 29th November.

IBC’s Education & Certification Program is a 5-year agenda focused on onboarding students from 1000 engineering colleges from India to create a top-line pool of industry-ready Web3.0 developers, conversant in Web 3, Blockchain and emerging technologies. The novelty about IBC’s Education & Certification Program is its holistic approach – students are taken through a full-cycle program that includes Orientation, Training, Ideation, Brainstorming and Speed Building leading up to the final selection of students.

IBC Media understands that there is a huge skill gap in the industry and there is an urgent need to bridge it. Hence, it has come forward to bring together industry experts, professional colleges, and HR professionals on the same page about upskilling students on Web 3.0 and Blockchain. It also understands that by upskilling students in the areas of emerging technology, India’s IT workforce can be further strengthened as in the coming future, these are the technologies that will find their way into almost all spheres of our lives.

As part of the upskilling process, students will stand a good chance to be hired by global Blockchain recruiters and become part of the growing, global blockchain community. IBC Education and Certification program has robust and refined training programs, learning repositories, custom-made courses directly from international companies working on Web3.0 technologies.



During the media interaction session, Daniel Prabhakar, Dean (Training & Placements), KG Reddy College, talked about how IBC Media, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and industry giants have joined hands to upskill engineering students through such hackathons, where they get hands-on training on new technology and the opportunity to meet industry experts, which as planned will make them ready for the industry.

This training program of IBC Media is a fantastic opportunity for students to avail free education and certification; get project experience while being guided by top mentors and gain hands-on experience in Web3.0 technologies, and become industry ready professional.

Another renowned academician Dr Vishnumurthy, Dean, School of Engineering, Anurag University congratulated IBC Media and TASK for this wonderful platform, where students are getting comprehensive learning on emerging technologies like Blockchain and Web3.0 and at the same time getting to compete in skill-a-thon by putting their learning into practical implementation. Dr Vishnumurthy said that about 900 students from Anurag University were part of this initiative, and he believes, such initiatives will help students to chart out their careers in the tech industry.

In his message to IBC Media, Dr A Ramakrishna, Director, KL University, Hyderabad Campus said he is thankful to IBC Media for organising the Hackfest as such hackathons help in reducing the gap between the industry and the academics. He believes that bringing together corporate, students and academicians will create an ecosystem of mutual benefit and growth.

During the media interaction, C Selavaraj, Trainer and Mentor at IBC Hackfest shared his thoughts on this wonderful initiative. He said the future is all Web3.0 and Blockchain-based, where their integration will be seen in finance, insurance, public domain, and social applications as well government-based applications. However, there is dearth of such skilled workforce in India that can join this bandwagon and hackathons like IBC Hackfest are a great platform to upskill the students, who once skilled in this emerging technology will sell like hot cakes in the industry!

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, State of Telangana speaking to the media said, “I am very happy to be participating in this edition of IBC’ Hackfest that focuses on 20,000 students developing new solutions, new ideas and new proposals utilizing Web 3.0 and Blockchain.” He also spoke about how the Telangana government is keen on supporting this initiative. Shri Ranjan said that the Telangana government understands that it an important responsibility for them to supply huge talent and manpower, which in the future will work in companies and start-ups and create new technology solutions with Blockchain and Web3.0, and they are quite keen to do so.

In his concluding address, Abhishek Pitti, Founder-CEO, IBC Media said, “We are creating a new program that will be taken from Telangana to the world to create talent for Web3.0 as a new format for hackathon called skill-a-thon to educate a million developers globally.” He further added that IBC’s current hackathon that is being held successfully across 700 schools of Telangana has about 20,000 registered students in a hybrid online-offline format. This 9-day training program has received a lot of support from the leadership of the education institutions, the industry, and the State Government. Pitti also mentioned that the tremendous success of IBC in organizing these hackathons has been immensely supported by Tech Mahindra, Polkadot and Dukes Confectioners.

IBC’s Alt Hack will be held at 2 other cities in India – Vizag and Bengaluru in the ensuing weeks. IBC envisages similar enthusiasm and high participation as in the Hyderabad Alt Hack in the following hackfests and create a pool of developers for the Indian Web3.0 ecosystem.

About IBC: IBC 2022-23 CONTINNUM is organized by IBC Media. With a pioneering legacy of managing partnerships and establishing grassroot efforts in the Indian blockchain market, IBC’s debut event – IBC 2018 – was a resounding success which had a confluence of top-line government attendees, speakers, and sponsors.

IBC 2022-23 CONTINUUM is the second edition of the conference and includes programs that cover the entire spectrum from workshops to hackathons, start-up pitch competitions, and industry and government-led conferences. IBC 2022-23 is a confluence of the best in Blockchain technology. A go-to platform to participate, network, interact, learn, and showcase in an ecosystem of key stakeholders in the space – thought leaders, technology start-ups, developers, regulators, Indian and state governments, investors, and VCs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)