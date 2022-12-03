Intro to Jewish Genealogy

DERRY —Etz Hayim Synagogue’s Hot Topics Program for December will be an

“Introduction to Jewish Genealogy” using JewishGen and other resources presented by Isabel Danforth on Thurs., December 8, at 7 p.m. Isabel will demonstrate how to use JewishGen.org to get information about possible ancestors. She will answer questions and will do a search for someone who is participating. If time allows, we can also share results from some DNA-matching websites.

The talk is in person with masks optional and via Zoom with a link provided by the Etz Hayim office office@etzhayim.org. Location is at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road, Derry. The program is free and open to the public. This is part of Etz Hayim Synagogue’s Adult Continuing Education Program Hot Topics and Cool Contemporary Stuff. For a complete listing of Hot Topics, please visit www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning. For more information, please contact: Stephen Soreff, MD, at soreffs15@aol.com or 603-895-6120.